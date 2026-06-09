Kash Doll To Headline Baltimore Pride Festival At Druid Hill Park

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Baltimore Pride is turning up the energy this year with rapper and actress Kash Doll announced as a headlining performer for the Baltimore Pride Festival.

The annual celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at Druid Hill Park, bringing together thousands of attendees for a day filled with live entertainment, community engagement, food vendors, and LGBTQ+ pride.

Kash Doll, known for hit songs including Ice Me Out, For Everybody, and BMF, is expected to be one of the festival’s biggest attractions. Her performance will headline a day of music and festivities celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the LGBTQ+ community in Baltimore.

Baltimore Pride Festival has long served as one of the city’s signature summer events, drawing residents and visitors from across the region. Along with live performances, attendees can expect local vendors, community organizations, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with resources and advocacy groups.

Organizers say the event aims to create a welcoming space where people can celebrate authenticity, culture, and community while honoring the ongoing fight for equality and representation.

The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Druid Hill Park. Click here for more info.