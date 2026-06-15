Former NFL star Andre Rison found himself in a precarious position this past weekend, spending the entire time behind bars. According to a new report, Andre Rison pleaded guilty to a 2025 second-offense operating while intoxicated charge.

TMZ reports that Andre Rison, 59, pleaded guilty to the second-offense operating while intoxicated charge, which took place in August 2025 in Troy, Michigan. Although Rison was able to post a $5,000 bond, he was given a five-day jail sentence, along with 18 months of probation at his sentencing.

Rison also owes $2,300 in fines and fees in connection with the case. A charge of intoxication in a motor vehicle was tossed.

Some might recall that Rison was romantically involved with the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC fame. The pair’s relationship went through some tumultuous times after Lopes set fire to Rison’s shoes inside a bathtub and burned down his home. The rapper and entertainer was charged with first-degree arson. The pair were on and off between 1993 and 2001.

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Photo: Oakland County Jail

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge was originally published on hiphopwired.com