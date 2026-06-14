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Kai Cenat Announces Streamer University 2

Kai Cenat Brings Back Streamer University for Round Two

Published on June 14, 2026
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Kai Cenat is opening the doors once again after officially announcing Streamer University 2, the next chapter of his viral creator program designed to help aspiring streamers and content creators level up. Following the massive success and online buzz surrounding the first event, Kai revealed that a new group of creators will get the opportunity to learn, network, and create content alongside some of the biggest personalities in the streaming world. The announcement immediately sparked excitement across social media, with fans already speculating about guest appearances, mentors, and who might earn a spot in the program. As one of the most influential creators on the internet, Kai continues to find new ways to give back to the streaming community while inspiring the next generation of content creators to chase their goals.

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