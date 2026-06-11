1 of 5 ❯ ❮

of 5

Source: The NY Knicks are one game away from winning the chip after an electrifying 29-point comeback in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Madison Square Garden was on fire when OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson‘s ball for the game-winning shot. The moment was instantly cemented into Knicks history. It was extra emotional coming off Game 3, which was attended by President Trump. It’s safe to say he brought a black cloud to the franchise that was restored last night, thanks to the Wu-Tang Clan, Jordyn Woods’ bag, and Fat Joe’s wavering arms. Jordyn Woods’ Orange Bag Source: MEGA / Getty When President Trump decided to attend Game 3 at the Garden, he sent off a string of events that fans believe led to the end of the Knicks’ 13-game winning streak. Thanks to his mere presence and other security changes like the no-bag policy that forced Jordyn Woods to leave her lucky orange ostrich bag at home, the Knicks played their worst game of the series. But all is better now, Jordyn’s orange bag made a return to the sidelines, the Knicks won, and the bag will be on sale in a mini version soon. Jordyn’s younger sister Jodie Woods was also courtside serving looks in a blue dress and white mules to match her white clutch.

OG Anunoby Wore Sketchers Source: Al Bello / Getty OG Anunoby secured his place in the Knicks history book when he leaped over his competitors and tipped in Jalen Brunson’s shot. And on his feet, as he soared through the sky, were a pair of “NYC Blue” Skechers SKX Reign, Complex reports. “In less than a year, Skechers has shown me what a true partnership looks like,” Anunoby said. “The SKX Reign ‘Foreman’ is a shoe built on hard work, defense, and dedication, and the SKX Nexus ‘NYC Blue’—an homage to the Knicks and this incredible moment—are both a reflection of that. Debuting them on the Finals stage is a surreal moment, and I’m just grateful for the continued love and support from the entire Skechers family.”

Fat Joe’s Chains Knicks coach Mike Brown said Fat Joe’s jewels were so blinged out, they blinded him at one point. Fat Joe has become a fixture on celebrity row at Knicks games, and he even had a hand, or should we say arms, in the Knicks beating the Spurs. During the post game conference, Brown joked, “It was a little tough, I couldn’t see much. I say that cause Fat Joe is sitting there with all these chains on. And every time he jumped up, the lights with those chains, they blinded me.” He shared a laugh then ended on, “Fat Joe, keep wearing the chains because you look smooth.” Like father, like daughter. Because right by Fat Joe’s side was his fabulous daughter Azzy Milan, who rocked a Knicks Jersey with Steve Madden Morals Boots, for good measure. She complete the look with a limited-edition Birkin.

Josh Hart’s Braids Source: Al Bello / Getty Josh Hart’s braids are a style statement in their own right. The shooting guard wears NY-inspired designs in his plaits and Game 4 was no different. He stepped on the court rocking his signature look.

Wu-Tang’s Fly Fits Source: Al Bello / Getty The Wu-Tang Clan restored the vibes in the Garden with real hip-hop and fly fits. Method Man helped raise morale as he declared “Knicks in 5” while walking out on the court, reminding fans to keep the faith. He later posed for photos on the sidelines, with the rest of the Wu rocking custom Knicks swag. Game 5 is Saturday, June 13. SEE ALSO Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire