Baltimore’s Lor Tyy Talks Music, Business Goals, and Viral Success On Rap Attack

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

Rising Baltimore rapper Lor Tyy recently sat down with DJ Twisted and AJ Showtime on Rap Attack Official to discuss his music career, future business plans, and the growing support behind his movement.

During the interview, Lor Tyy reflected on an early performance where he unexpectedly shared the stage with Offset, calling it a moment he’ll never forget. He also revealed that while rap is his passion, he’s focused on building a larger brand that includes a clothing line, music production, and other business ventures.

The young artist credited his father for helping launch his music career and named Michael Jackson, YBS Skola, and the late Lor Scoota among his biggest influences.

Lor Tyy also spoke about his viral Teen Fest performance, where fans rapped his songs word-for-word, creating one of the most memorable moments of his career.

“I almost cried on stage,” he said. “They knew every song, every word.”

The Baltimore rapper says patience has been one of the biggest lessons he’s learned as an artist, helping him become more strategic with his music releases and career decisions.

Looking ahead, Lor Tyy hopes to expand his businesses, grow his fanbase, and continue building a legacy that extends beyond music.