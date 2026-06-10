LP Marcy Delivers Raw Freestyle on Rap Attack’s For The Record With DJ Twisted and AJ Showtime

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

LP Marcy recently stopped by For The Record on 92Q’s Rap Attack, where he delivered an unfiltered freestyle alongside DJ Twisted and AJ Showtime.

Throughout the performance, LP Marcy reflected on his life experiences, touching on everything from incarceration and street survival to personal growth and financial success. The freestyle showcased his gritty storytelling style, a trait that has helped him build a following within Baltimore’s rap scene.

Opening with references to time spent behind bars, LP Marcy painted vivid pictures of the environments he has navigated while emphasizing lessons learned along the way. As the freestyle continued, he shifted focus toward hustle, ambition, and elevating his circumstances.

The rapper also highlighted the importance of staying focused on making money, building opportunities, and avoiding distractions. His bars mixed street realities with aspirational themes, describing a journey from difficult situations to dreams of greater success.

Check it out below!