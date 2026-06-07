Lil Durk Hit With New Indictment as Legal Battle Continues

Lil Durk’s legal troubles continue to grow after prosecutors filed a new indictment in his ongoing federal case. The updated charges reportedly expand on allegations that have already kept the Chicago rapper at the center of a high profile investigation. While Durk has maintained his innocence, the new filing adds another layer to a case that has been closely watched by both fans and the hip hop community. The development comes at a time when many supporters were hoping to see the rapper return his full focus to music, but the courtroom remains the biggest stage in his life right now. As the case moves forward, fans are waiting to see how the latest indictment could impact Durk’s future and career moving ahead.

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