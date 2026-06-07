Trump Set to Attend NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden

The spotlight at Madison Square Garden will be even brighter tomorrow night as President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs. With the Knicks holding a 2-0 series lead and playing their first Finals game in New York since 1999, the atmosphere is already expected to be electric. Trump, a longtime Knicks fan, accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan and is set to be courtside for one of the biggest nights in recent franchise history. His appearance has led to increased security measures around the arena, adding another layer of attention to an already star-studded event. While fans will be focused on the action between the lines, plenty of eyes will also be on who is sitting courtside as New York looks to move one step closer to an NBA championship.

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