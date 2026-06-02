Maryland’s New AI Education Law Takes Effect, Setting Guidelines for K-12 Schools

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

A new Maryland law designed to help schools safely integrate artificial intelligence into the classroom officially took effect on June 1.

The A.I. Ready Schools Act requires the Maryland State Department of Education to develop statewide guidelines and best practices for the use of artificial intelligence in public schools. The legislation aims to ensure students and educators can responsibly use emerging technology while preparing for a rapidly evolving workforce.

Under the law, the state education department will provide guidance on how artificial intelligence should be used in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms. The initiative also calls for AI literacy to be incorporated into Maryland’s workforce readiness and computer science standards by June 1, 2027.

In addition, the law requires professional development opportunities for teachers and school leaders, along with support for the newly created Maryland AI Education Collaborative. The collaborative will be responsible for studying the impact of AI in education and issuing recommendations and reports to help shape future policies.

Local school districts will also play a key role in implementation. Each district must develop its own AI policies, adopt approved AI tools that align with state guidance, and designate an AI coordinator to oversee the technology’s use.