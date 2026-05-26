Trump Snoozes During Memorial Day Ceremony

President Donald Trump had another moment of apparent daytime drowsiness captured on video, this time occurring during a Memorial Day event honoring fallen soldiers. The event, held on Monday (May 25), featured Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth who was addressing the gathered crowd.

In the video, Trump is seated behind Hegseth, and is seen with his eyes closed as he is tapping his legs. The video was first shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, by political commentator Acyn, who contributes to Meidas Touch.

Responses to the video were speedy and mocking. “It’s sunny so President Trump is squinting hard to take in the patriotic message,” said conservative writer Anthony Galli. Other responses weren’t so comedic, with some pointing out how it was disrespectful to military services who lost their lives. “The president of the US sleeping while trying to honor our heroes. F—-g insane. Weakest most pathetic president in history,” wrote Mark Gonzalez in another post on X.

It isn’t the first time that Trump has been spotted in a state of slumber at events. Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has defended himself by claiming that he was just “resting his eyes,” which has been echoed by other personnel in the White House. One recent incident was in March, when a Reuters photographer captured Trump appearing to doze off at a White House event. When shared on social media, the White House called the journalist an “absolute moron!”

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The video adds to the growing concerns about Trump’s health while serving as president. Currently, the 79-year-old politician was slated to have his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday (May 26). It follows another exam held at the facility last October. Trump will turn 80 next month, making him the oldest person to hold the office of POTUS.