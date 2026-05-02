Spotify Lawsuit Over Drake Streams Dismissed by Judge

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Drake and Spotify of benefiting from manipulated streams, bringing an end to one of the more talked-about legal challenges involving the platform.

According to court documents, the class-action lawsuit filed by Genevieve Capolongo was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be refiled in court.

More About the Case

The case centered on allegations that Spotify’s “Discovery Mode” feature operated as a form of illegal payola. Capolongo claimed the platform misled users by promoting playlists that were effectively paid placements by major record labels, naming artists like Drake and Justin Bieber in the process.

However, the judge did not reach the substance of those claims.

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Instead, the ruling pointed to Capolongo agreeing to Spotify’s arbitration clause, which requires disputes to be handled privately rather than through the court system. Because of that agreement, the case was dismissed without moving into the discovery phase.

A Cornerstone Lawsuit: Streaming under the microscope

The lawsuit was one of multiple legal challenges filed around the same time raising concerns about streaming practices.

In a separate case, artist Eric Dwayne Collins, known professionally as RBX, filed a lawsuit on behalf of himself and other artists, arguing that alleged streaming manipulation could lead to significant financial harm across the industry.

Spotify has pushed back on those claims.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said the platform does not benefit from artificial streaming and continues to invest in systems designed to detect and remove fraudulent activity.

“We heavily invest in best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts,” the spokesperson said, adding that Spotify removes fake streams, withholds royalties tied to suspicious activity, and can issue penalties when necessary.

Spotify Says They’re Doing Things Right

The company also pointed to a previous case involving a fraud scheme that generated millions across streaming platforms, noting that only a small portion of that activity impacted Spotify, which it says reflects the strength of its safeguards.

While this particular lawsuit is now closed, broader questions around streaming transparency and artist compensation remain an ongoing conversation in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Drake is continuing to focus on music, with his upcoming album ICEMAN expected to arrive later this year.