Mayweather Takes $70M Advance Ahead of Pacquiao Bout

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has reportedly secured a $70 million cash advance tied to a planned 2026 rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

While advances are not uncommon in boxing —especially for fighters of Mayweather’s stature — the size of the payout has raised eyebrows and led to questions about why he would take such a large upfront sum.

Fueling that conversation are ongoing claims that Mayweather has dealt with tax issues, including past reports that he owes the IRS millions of dollars. Public records show he previously had tax liens exceeding $7 million, though it’s unclear how much, if any, remains outstanding today.

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Adding to the chatter, reports have surfaced that Mayweather’s former Hollywood boxing gym has shut down, with Pacquiao now rumored to be stepping in to take over the space. While neither fighter has publicly confirmed those details, the optics have only intensified rumors about Mayweather’s finances.

There’s also growing speculation about the structure of the fight between the two boxers. Sources say Mayweather is pushing for the matchup to be classified as an exhibition, rather than a sanctioned professional bout. That distinction matters — exhibitions typically don’t count toward official records, allowing Mayweather to protect his undefeated 50-0 record.

The rematch would be a follow-up to their blockbuster 2015 fight, one of the highest-grossing events in boxing history. Whether this next chapter is about legacy, business, or both, one thing is clear —Mayweather still knows how to keep the spotlight on him.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

