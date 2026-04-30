Offset Sued, Charged After Dispensary Fight

Rapper Offset is facing new legal trouble after being sued and criminally charged in connection with an alleged altercation at a Los Angeles dispensary.

According to court documents, a security guard named Jim Sanchez filed a lawsuit accusing Offset of assault and battery following a March 2025 incident at a MedMen dispensary near LAX. Sanchez claims the situation escalated after he asked the rapper for identification, alleging Offset became confrontational and punched him in the face, with members of his entourage allegedly joining in and leaving him hospitalized.

In addition to the civil lawsuit, Offset is also facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery tied to the same incident. He has pleaded not guilty, and a court hearing is expected to move the case forward.

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Offset, however, is pushing back on the claims. His legal team argues that the security guard provoked the altercation, alleging that Sanchez, who is seeking $25,000 in damages, spat Offset first, which triggered the confrontation.

The case comes amid a string of recent issues for the Atlanta rapper. Earlier this month, Offset was shot outside a Florida casino, suffering non-life-threatening injuries after what authorities described as a chaotic confrontation involving multiple people.

The incident has fueled online speculation about tensions surrounding Offset’s lifestyle, including rumors tied to gambling and money disputes, though no official reports have confirmed those claims.

Despite the legal challenges and recent shooting scare, Offset has remained active, even returning to the stage just days after the shooting. Still, with both a civil lawsuit and criminal case now in play, the situation could have serious implications as it unfolds in court.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.