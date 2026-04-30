Chris Brown Announces New Album Before Joint Tour with Usher

Chris Brown is keeping his foot on the gas. The R&B star has officially announced a new album dropping May 8, Brown, just weeks before he hits the road with Usher for their highly anticipated Raymond & Brown Tour.

Dropping a new project ahead of a major stadium tour gives fans fresh music to connect with live and keeps momentum high heading into what’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest R&B tours of the year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Brown’s 2023 album 11:11 debuting at number one on Billboard’s R&B Albums chart. He also earned a Grammy with that album, reinforcing his staying power nearly two decades into his career. Known for blending R&B, pop, and hip-hop influences, Brown has continued to evolve while maintaining a loyal fan base.

Now, with a new album arriving May 8, fans are already speculating about potential features, sounds and whether he’ll lean more into classic R&B or continue experimenting with newer styles. But what we do know is that the project has a 27-song track list and is now officially available for presale, setting the stage for the album to play a major role in shaping Brown’s setlist for the upcoming tour.

The Raymond & Brown Tour, co-headlined with Usher, is set to kick off later this summer and will hit major cities across the U.S., including a two-show stop in Washington, D.C. at Northwest Stadium. Do you think Usher will also drop an album with his last name as the title?

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.