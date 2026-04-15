Maryland Sets 12-Week Paid Leave Starting in 2028

Maryland is moving closer to launching a major new benefit for workers, as Governor Wes Moore signed legislation advancing the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.

Under the law, eligible employees will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid, job-protected leave starting in January 2028, with benefits covering situations like welcoming a new child, dealing with a serious health condition, or caring for a loved one.

The program was originally created under Maryland’s 2022 Time to Care Act but has since been delayed to give employers more time to prepare. Now, the rollout is entering a critical phase. Beginning in January 2027, employers will be required to start payroll deductions and provide employee notices, marking the official start of the funding process.

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The program will be funded through contributions from both employers and employees, similar to Social Security. Workers may receive up to $1,000 per week in benefits, depending on their income.

Employers also have options. Companies that want to offer their own version of paid leave can opt out of the state-run system, but only if they apply for and receive approval for a private plan that meets or exceeds state requirements.

State officials are urging businesses to start preparing now, as compliance will involve new payroll systems, employee communications, and policy updates.

The new law is expected to impact more than 2.5 million workers across Maryland, providing a level of paid leave that goes beyond what federal law currently guarantees. While the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) offers unpaid leave, Maryland’s program will ensure workers can take time off without losing income.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.