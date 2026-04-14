Maryland Braces for Heat Wave and High Pollen Surge

Maryland is gearing up for a week of near-record temperatures and intense pollen levels, creating a tough combination for residents — especially those dealing with seasonal allergies.

According to meteorologists, temperatures across the state are expected to climb into the upper 80s and even near 90 degrees by midweek, marking one of the first major heat surges of the spring season. Warmer, dry conditions are a key factor in worsening pollen levels, and experts say that’s exactly what Maryland is seeing right now.

At the same time, pollen counts are already being described as “sky high” and even “extreme” in some areas, with tree pollen —particularly from oak, pine and sycamore trees — leading the charge. These conditions are typical for spring but are being amplified by the sudden spike in temperatures and lack of recent rainfall, which allows pollen to linger in the air longer.

Health experts warn that even people who don’t usually struggle with allergies may begin experiencing symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, congestion, and headaches during periods of elevated pollen.

Doctors and allergy specialists are recommending several steps to manage symptoms this week:

Limit outdoor activity, especially in the early morning when pollen is highest.

Keep windows closed and use air conditioning or air purifiers indoors.

Shower and change clothes after spending time outside.

Use over-the-counter antihistamines or consult a doctor for stronger treatments.

With high heat and heavy pollen arriving at the same time, experts say this could be one of the more uncomfortable stretches of the season so far. As spring continues, Maryland residents are being urged to stay aware of daily forecasts and take proactive steps to protect their health.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.