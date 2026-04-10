Listen Live
Close
Rap Attack

Baltimore Rap Attack Interviews Spotlight Local Talent Rising

Celebrating 410 Day: Inside ‘Rap Attack’ & The Artists Putting On For The City

Published on April 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Celebrating 410 Day: Inside ‘Rap Attack’ & The Artists Putting On For The City
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Baltimore’s rap scene has always been raw, unfiltered, and full of undeniable talent, and Rap Attack is helping make sure those voices are heard loud and clear.

From rising street voices to artists already making noise across the city, Rap Attack continues to spotlight the culture straight from the source, giving artists a platform to tell their stories, promote their music, and represent where they’re from.

Whether it’s gritty storytelling, club-ready energy, or personal journeys through music, every interview brings a different piece of Baltimore’s sound to the forefront.

Here’s a look at some of the artists who’ve stepped into the Rap Attack spotlight with AJ Showtime & DJ Twisted:

HUE MONEY

TSO TADOE

RUN IT UP JORDAN

YBS SKOLA

DAVON

PAULA CAMPBELL

LOR MEIRA

TATE KOBANG

Lorixasiaa

YG TECK

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor panorama
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Comment
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Lil Tjay Not Shot Nor Involved In Offset Shooting, Says Rep

Comment
20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Wild Rapper Crimes That Sound Too Crazy To Be Real

Comment
New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey Turnpike, Entrance, Signs, Cash And E-Z Pass, Toll Road,
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers

Comment
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close