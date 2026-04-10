Celebrating 410 Day: Inside ‘Rap Attack’ & The Artists Putting On For The City

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Baltimore’s rap scene has always been raw, unfiltered, and full of undeniable talent, and Rap Attack is helping make sure those voices are heard loud and clear.

From rising street voices to artists already making noise across the city, Rap Attack continues to spotlight the culture straight from the source, giving artists a platform to tell their stories, promote their music, and represent where they’re from.

Whether it’s gritty storytelling, club-ready energy, or personal journeys through music, every interview brings a different piece of Baltimore’s sound to the forefront.

Here’s a look at some of the artists who’ve stepped into the Rap Attack spotlight with AJ Showtime & DJ Twisted: