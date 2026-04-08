The 404 Day Collective Impacts ATL & Celebrates City's Culture
Bankhead Bounce Blessings: The 404 Day Collective Impacts ATL With Events Celebrating Southern City's Culture
- Black-owned companies united to create an authentic, community-driven celebration for Atlanta.
- The festival featured a proclamation, scholarship gala, parade, block party, and other events highlighting the city's diversity and vibrancy.
- The event aimed to elevate Atlanta's identity as a hub of culture, innovation, and collaboration.
Atlanta showed up and showed out for 404 Day as the 404 Day Collective led a four-day celebration where the city yeeked, Bankhead bounced, and rag-topped in honor of culture, community, and civic pride.
From April 2 to 4, 404 Day! Weekend 2026 transformed the southern city into a living, breathing love letter to itself, as thousands of residents, creatives and city leaders moved in sync across a slate of sanctioned events designed to celebrate the trendsetting city soaked in southern pride, excellence, innovation and influence.
Led by the 404 Collective, a coalition of Butter.ATL, Atlanta Influences Everything, Trap Music Museum and Finish First, the official 404 Day! Weekend continues to cement itself as one of the city’s most defining cultural moments.
At its core, 404 Day remained centered in collaboration, with leadership from the Collective working alongside organizations like United Way of Greater Atlanta to ensure the celebration extended beyond the moment.
“We’re four Black-owned companies that came together to make 404 Day a real thing,” said Brandon Butler, founder of Butter.ATL in an interview with Discover Atlanta ahead of the weekend.
“Atlanta supports Atlanta. If you build something authentic and bring the right people together, the city is going to show up for you.”
He continued,
“For us, it’s always been about celebrating the people, places and things that make Atlanta special, Atlanta deserves its own day.”
Backed by Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta, the weekend balanced celebration with structure and marked more than five years of incident-free programming prioritizing safety, intention and community-first execution.
The festivities kicked off Thursday with the third annual 404 Fund Scholarship Gala.
Held at Monday Night Garage and hosted by news correspondent Jonathan Martin, more than $75,000 was raised for organizations including AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the AUC Consortium and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
By Friday, the Collective took its momentum to Atlanta City Hall and received an official proclamation recognizing them as “404 Day! Weekend Leaders.”
The moment also included a reflection honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and according to Butler, the date carries layered meaning.
“April 4 is both a day to celebrate Atlanta and a day to reflect,” he told Discover Atlanta. “To be able to honor Dr. King and still bring people together in unity really shows how special this city is.”
What followed the City Hall proclamation was a 404 Day! day party at Midtown Social where guests repped the city, enjoyed activations from Red Bull and Titos Vodka, and partied to sounds from DJ Suga Shae and DJ Eric Jaye.
Later that night, the city’s creative class gathered for “FROM 404 With LOVE (Rooftop Edition)” at Black-owned cultural rooftop respite, Retreat by The Gathering Spot, where more than 3,000 RSVPs turned into a who’s who of the city’s culture shifters including Lynae Vanee, Deante Kyle of the Grits & Eggs podcast, SinceThe80s, Provi Fulp and Thabiti Stephens.
More on the flip!
Saturday, the main event, carried that same energy across the city.
The Run Atlanta 404 Day! 5K at Underground Atlanta set the tone with movement for an early morning race.
Sponsored by the Union Fit Hub, the event brought runners together for a timed course through Underground ATL, the city’s historic downtown, and Centennial Yards.
The second annual 404 Day! Parade followed, flooding downtown with more than 4,000 attendees.
Grand marshals included Mayor Andre Dickens, Da Brat and Judy Dupart, Pastor Troy, and Organized Noize.
The parade reflected the city’s signature “anything is possible” mindset, an idea Butler said came together in record time.
“We had the idea in 2024 and made it happen within a year,” he told Discover Atlanta. “We shut down one of the busiest streets in Atlanta and brought thousands of people together. I’d challenge anyone to say if that’s possible anywhere else.”
The celebration continued with a full-scale block party where DJs spun, vendors lined the streets, and people listened to a live taping of 2 Live Stews.
The 404 Day! Soccer Experience, presented by United Way of Greater Atlanta, added a community-driven layer and included a $5K scholarship presentation.
Rising rapper Bankroll Ni delivered a viral-worthy performance of “I’m So ATL,” joined onstage by Mayor Andre Dickens.
The night concluded with a curated after-hours party experience presented by DTLR and Hennessy featuring a live performance from Belly Gang Kushington, who brought out special guests Dess Dior and YK Niece.
Kawan Prather and Mashup Sessions kept the energy flowing, while FlyGuy DC hosted the night as guestes including Jayda Cheaves, enjoyed activations including custom grillz by famed tooth gemmer, GrillzByScotty.
Before the weekend wrapped, organizers addressed an unrelated incident at Piedmont Park where 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, a Riverdale resident and North Clayton High School student, was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured. 11Alive reports that a $15,000 reward has been issued as police investigate the late Saturday shooting, which happened hours after 404 Day celebrations and was not tied to the festival.
MagicATL adds that the incident has prompted city officials to reassess event safety protocols. Mayor Andre Dickens highlighted the need for stricter gun control and additional resources for youth engagement programs.
“Let’s be honest, there are too many guns on our streets and in the hands of too many people that should not have them,” he said.
The 404 Collective clarified in a statement that all official 404 Day programming was independently produced and permitted, and also expressed condolences to the families impacted.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life and to the 15-year-old who was injured near PIedmont Park on Saturday night,” read the statement. “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
Organizers also expressed deep sadness over the incident, noting that the shooting cast a somber shadow over what was meant to be a joyful, community-centered weekend.
Beyond the tragedy, with support from partners including The Athlete’s Foot, Discover Atlanta, Grady Health System, Delta Community Credit Union, the Atlanta Falcons, MARTA, and more, the official 404 Day! Weekend continues to grow into a cornerstone celebration of Atlanta’s identity, one intentionally ATL experience a time.
In a city where culture is the top export and collaboration is currency, as emphasized by Mayor Andre Dickens, who famously framed it as a “group project,” 404 Day! Weekend reminded residents that the city doesn’t just celebrate itself, it elevates it to greater heights.
Bankhead Bounce Blessings: The 404 Day Collective Impacts ATL With Events Celebrating Southern City's Culture was originally published on bossip.com