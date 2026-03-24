'Belle Collective: Birmingham' First Look Photos [Exclusive]
'Belle Collective: Birmingham' First Look Photos Spotlight Sisterhood, Success & Business Baddies In The Magic City
- Stormi Steele, a beauty industry disruptor, leads the group as founder of multimillion-dollar Canvas Beauty empire.
- Funmi Ford, a Nigerian-American influencer, brings fashion expertise and unfiltered honesty to the group.
- K'la Inman, a newly single talent manager and mom of four, embraces reinvention after divorce.
A new group of southern belles is stepping into the spotlight in the Magic City, and no, not ATL’s iconic cultural institution, but Birmingham, Ala., as OWN expands its Belle Collective universe with a Canvas Beauty boss at the center.
BOSSIP can confirm that Belle Collective: Birmingham, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff, is set to premiere Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the flagship series before moving to an 8 p.m. slot later in the month.
The new installment marks the next chapter for the Carlos King–produced franchise, which first launched in Jackson, Miss., spotlighting six stunners navigating business, family, and friendship in the South.
Now, the series heads to the Magic City, where a fresh collective of women is building brands, shaping culture, and redefining what it means to be a modern southern belle.
At the center of it all is Stormi Steele, the founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty, who previously exited #LAMH, is starring in the newly announced series, and helming Canvas The Agency, a next-generation platform helping brands and creators scale in the digital economy.
Belle Collective: Birmingham First-Look Photos & Trailer
In first-look photos and trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP, we see the ladies building bonds.
In one, they wear traditional African garb…
In another, they have a fireside sitdown.
The ladies are also clearly centered on motherhood and business.
Stormi meets with her publicist, Chanel Hudson-O’Connor...
and K’la chats with her daughter.
A trailer also teases what’s to come.
The ladies are lauded for building businesses, families, and lasting legacies. Stormi reflects on the success of Canvas Beauty, noting that her first product was made in her kitchen.
Funmi highlights her growing platform of nearly 400,000 followers while touring an elaborate $2.6 million estate with her husband.
K’la showcases her talent management expertise, while Amber Jones proudly declares that she can “be a great wife and mother” while leading as a CEO.
Meanwhile, Tiffaney is focused on pouring into the women around her, something she feels deeply called to do.
“I feel chosen to bring women together because it allows for me to serve,” she says.
Hit the flip for the ladies’ official cast bios.
#Meet The Belles Of Belle Collective: Birmingham
Stormi Steele
The business baddie bringing the group together, Stormi Steele is a trailblazing entrepreneur, beauty industry disruptor, and the powerhouse behind the multimillion-dollar Canvas Beauty empire.
Known for her sharp instincts and record-breaking success, Stormi made history as the first person in the Western market to host a million-dollar TikTok livestream, later topping her own record with a $2.6 million single-session stream. Super successful and super on top of trends, she’s helped create multiple six-figure sellers, cementing her status as a leader in the live-selling space.
Amber Jones
Amber Jones is moving from behind the scenes to the spotlight.
Stormi’s trusted CFO and self-described “business soulmate” plays a key role in the financial strategy behind the fast-growing Canvas empire. Deeply connected within Birmingham’s social and business circles, Amber brings both access and influence to the group. Fiercely loyal but unapologetically direct, her communication style can sometimes spark tension, especially as unresolved issues with K’la resurface, and personal and professional lines begin to blur.
Tiffaney Jones
Tiffaney Jones is biblically blessing her Belle Collective Birmingham counterparts.
The vibrant entrepreneur, devoted wife, and proud mother whose life first went viral after documenting a whirlwind day that included her proposal, wedding, and pregnancy announcement all at once. Centered on her faith and committed to traditional values, Tiffaney is passionate about strengthening marriages and often advocates for prioritizing committed relationships. Her decision to host a couples-only gathering stirs conversation among the group about inclusivity and what support looks like across different lifestyles. As she balances business growth and family life, Tiffaney is also hoping to expand her family, though her husband may not be fully on board.
Funmi Ford
An OG influencer bringing flair, fashion, and family to Belle Collective, meet Funmi Ford.
The Nigerian-American marketing strategist and style authority is known for her fashion prowess, sharp business acumen, and unfiltered honesty. With a strong background in branding, she thrives on helping businesses grow while building her own presence in fashion and lifestyle. But behind the polished image, Funmi faces challenges in her personal life, navigating tension in her marriage around finances, priorities, and emotional connection. Her outspoken nature makes her a standout in the group, even if it occasionally ruffles feathers.
K’la Inman
A mommy mogul and newly single siren, K’la Inman is making model moves on Belle Collective.
The talent manager, entrepreneur, and mother of four is entering a new chapter following the end of her 18-year marriage. As the founder of K’la Model Maker, she has built a career centered on mentorship, empowerment, and developing new talent. Now newly divorced, K’la is embracing reinvention, tapping into her bold alter ego “Zayla” as she reclaims her confidence and explores life on her own terms. However, lingering tension with Amber threatens to shake up the group dynamic as past conflicts resurface.
Belle Collective: Birmingham is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment for OWN, with Carlos King serving as executive producer.
Will YOU be watching when it premieres on Friday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN?
'Belle Collective: Birmingham' First Look Photos Spotlight Sisterhood, Success & Business Baddies In The Magic City was originally published on bossip.com