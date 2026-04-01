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Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

Published on April 1, 2026
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Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

Baltimore residents and small businesses struggling with rising utility costs could soon see relief under new programs announced by Mayor Brandon Scott during his State of the City address.

The mayor introduced the Energy Stability Fund, a new initiative designed to help residents keep up with increasing energy bills. Through the program, qualifying households can receive up to $1,500 in financial assistance to offset high utility costs. The effort comes as many Baltimore families continue to feel the strain of inflation and seasonal spikes in energy usage.

City leaders say the program is aimed at preventing shutoffs and ensuring residents can maintain stable living conditions. For many households, especially seniors and low-income families, rising utility bills have become a growing concern. The funding is expected to provide immediate support while the city explores long-term solutions to affordability.

In addition to helping residents, the city is also extending support to local businesses. Small- and medium-sized businesses will be eligible to apply for grants of up to $25,000 to help cover utility expenses. Officials say the move is designed to keep businesses operating and prevent closures tied to rising overhead costs.

Mayor Scott emphasized that these programs are part of a broader strategy to support economic stability across Baltimore. By targeting both residents and business owners, the city hopes to ease financial pressure while continuing to build a stronger local economy.

Applications and additional details for both programs are expected to be made available through the city, with officials encouraging those in need to apply as soon as possible.

Click here for more info.

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