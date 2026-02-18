Barack Obama Addresses Trump’s Ape Video

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out after President Donald Trump posted a controversial video depicting Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama with their faces superimposed on the bodies of apes — imagery widely condemned as racist and offensive.

The video was shared on Trump’s Truth Social account in early February as part of a longer meme-style clip pushing claims about election fraud. Near the end of the video, the Obamas appeared briefly as animated apes, sparking immediate backlash across the political spectrum and online.

Trump initially defended the post, claiming he had not seen the offensive portion and later refusing to apologize. The White House also attempted to downplay the incident, with officials suggesting the video had been posted in error by a staff member and characterizing it as internet satire before eventually deleting it.

Vice President JD Vance also defended Trump, saying he did not believe an apology was necessary and dismissing the video as not a serious controversy.

Obama addressed the incident publicly for the first time during an interview and podcast appearance, calling the situation “deeply troubling” and warning about the growing normalization of hateful rhetoric in American politics. He also described the broader political environment on television and social media as a “clown show” that does not represent the majority of how Americans feel about decency and respect in public discourse.

The video has drawn bipartisan condemnation, with critics warning that such imagery echoes historically racist tropes used to dehumanize Black Americans. While Trump has tried to distance himself from direct responsibility, the controversy highlights ongoing tensions and concerns about the tone and boundaries of political messaging in media.