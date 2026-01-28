50 Cent Preps New Power Prequel as Franchise Expands

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is turning up the heat on his television empire as he prepares to launch a new prequel series in the hit Power franchise. The upcoming show, Power: Origins, will take audiences back to explore the early lives of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy, delving into how the iconic duo rose through the ranks of New York’s gritty streets.

The Power universe began with the original Power series, which aired on STARZ from 2014 to 2020 and became one of the network’s most watched dramas. Since then, 50 Cent and creative partner Courtney A. Kemp have built a sprawling franchise that includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. Origins will join this lineup as another cornerstone of the extended saga.

In addition to his scripted work, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television banner is actively expanding into unscripted and documentary storytelling. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that he is developing a true-crime series titled Gang Wars for A&E, focusing on historic gang rivalries and stories.

He’s also behind other high-profile projects such as the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and a true-crime series for Fox Nation titled 50 Ways to Catch a Killer, which highlights real investigations and the pursuit of justice.

As Power: Origins gears up for production and his true-crime slate expands, 50 Cent continues to solidify his reputation not just as a Hip Hop icon, but as a major force in television production across multiple genres.