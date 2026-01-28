Ray J Warns He May Not Live Past 2027 After Health Scare

R&B singer, live streamer and reality TV star Ray J has revealed a frightening health prognosis, saying doctors have warned he may not live past 2027 if he does not drastically change his lifestyle following a recent medical crisis. In a social media video this week, the 45-year-old said his heart is functioning at only about 25 percent, and he urged fans to “stop doing drugs and alcohol” as he needs to do to protect his life.

Earlier this month, Ray J was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after experiencing severe chest pains and pneumonia, a condition that nearly took his life. He shared that he “almost died” during the ordeal and expressed gratitude for the support of family and fans as he recovers at home.

The health scare follows a long, public history of substance use and personal struggles. Ray J has openly battled with drug and alcohol issues in the past, including discussing how lifestyle choices have affected his well-being and mental health. As a result, his relationship with his ex-wife, Princess Love, has been tumultuous; the pair filed for divorce multiple times, most recently in 2024, and share two children.

Beyond health, the singer has had several run-ins with the law. In November 2025, he was arrested and booked in Los Angeles for making a criminal threat against Princess Love and his children during the Thanksgiving holiday.

As Ray J continues his recovery, his warnings send a stark message about the physical and mental toll of excessive substance use and the urgency of prioritizing health. Fans and fellow celebrities have rallied in support, with many encouraging him to focus on treatment and lifestyle changes in the months ahead.