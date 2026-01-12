Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up with Dunkin’ Donuts

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion kicked off 2026 with another major brand partnership — this time with Dunkin’ Donuts. The Boston-based chain tapped Megan as part of its new “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign to promote its winter menu featuring Protein-Milk powered beverages, including a custom drink called Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher. Megan appears as “Pro-Tina” in the high-energy campaign, completer with an original track she recorded for the ads.

Dunkin’s Protein Milk can be added to a variety of beverages — from coffees to matcha lattes — giving each drink roughly 15 grams of protein while maintaining a creamy, non-chalky taste. Alongside Megan’s Mango, Dunkin’s winter menu items include the Strawberry Protein Refresher, Caramel Chocolate Iced Protein Latte and more.

Megan said she wanted this new collaboration to feel fun but functional, giving her fans — affectionately known as Hotties — something they can actually use in their daily routines. The campaign also offers limited-edition merchandise and fitness-themed tie-ins designed to match her high-energy brand, blending pop culture with lifestyle marketing.

The Dunkin’ deal is the latest addition to Megan’s growing business resume. Beyond music, she has expanded into food and retail, most notably becoming a Popeyes franchise owner in Miami. That partnership moved her from brand ambassador to operator, giving clear indication of her long-term interest in ownership and entrepreneurship rather than just one-off endorsements.

With partnerships that span restaurants and fashion, Megan Thee Stallion continues to position herself as more than a chart-topping rapper. Each collaboration reinforces her ability to turn cultural influence into big business, making her one of the most strategic artists in the music game today.