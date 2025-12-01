Sonja Norwood Defends Ray J From ‘Terrible Son’ Shade After His Arrest For Allegedly Pulling A Gun On Princess Love

Following Ray J‘s Thanksgiving arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on ex-wife Princess Love and threatening to shoot, Sonja Norwood entered the chat to defend her son.

Domestic violence allegations about celebrities often devolve into debates and deniability among fans and this time, the horrifying incident that put Ray J behind bars during the holiday played out on his Twitch stream. HipHopWired reports Ray J went live in the middle of drama at home, ranting about having “the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world.”

The reality TV star complained about threats against him and someone trying to take his kids, which sounded more like a rescue mission than a custody battle as the chaos continued. The video appeared to show him grab and load a handgun while issuing a warning: “If these n***as step foot close to this door, I’m going to blow this f***ing sh*t away, bro.

The video shows Ray J continue to argue with someone off camera and yell at them to leave the house because they’re “trespassing.” His ex-wife, Princess, enters the frame holding their daughter, Melody Love, 8, and promising to also leave with their son, Epik Ray, 5. Princess repeatedly accuses, “You pointed a gun at us,” as Ray J claims she and her cousin are drunk.

Princess’s cousin enters the frame with her husband, who confronts Ray J. The singer warns that he has a gun and yells, “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you.” The argument continues off-camera, with Ray J yelling, “I’ll kill you,” and “Get out of my house before I shoot you right now. I got a gun on me.”

TMZ reports someone called the cops around 4 a.m. The sirens are audible on the livestream, as is a child crying. Shortly after that, Princess appears to describe what happened to a police officer. “My son told me there was a gun on the table,” she said.

Ray J was arrested with a $50,000 bond for a charge of making a criminal threat. Fortunately, it sounds like the intervention came before any physical injuries. However, Princess claimed during the incident that Ray J is a “woman abuser” and doubled down on that in the aftermath.

