SZA Defends Cynthia Erivo, Calls Online Attacks “Classic Misogynoir”

SZA is calling out what she believes is blatant “misogynoir” in the way actress Cynthia Erivo has been treated during the Wicked: For Good press tour and she wants the negativity to stop.

The five-time Grammy winner responded Friday to an Instagram reel highlighting the wave of online mockery aimed at Erivo over the past few weeks. The memes, some portraying the actress as a skeleton or being exaggeratedly impersonated by men, intensified after a viral moment where Erivo stepped in to shield Ariana Grande from a fan who rushed toward her during an event in Singapore.

SZA Has Some Opinions

The content creator behind the reel, known as thefilmdiva, pointed out what she saw as “underlying tones of racism” in the way Erivo has been portrayed. SZA agreed wholeheartedly.

“It’s CLASSIC misogynoir! NOTHING ELSE!!!” SZA commented. “Everyone’s gonna have cognitive dissonance 2 years later like, ‘remember when everyone attacked Cynthia for being Black, bald, and nurturing?… that was crazy.’ It could jus stop now lol.”

This isn’t the first time SZA has publicly supported Erivo. Earlier this year, when Erivo and SZA were both celebrated in GQ’s Men of the Year issues (U.K. and U.S. editions respectively), SZA shut down criticism about women appearing in the category.

“I’m confused… it’s 2025,” she wrote. “I’m also Man of the Year… it’s the category name, not an identity. This is a non-topic.”

Meanwhile, despite the backlash, Erivo stands by the protective moment that helped fuel the online conversation. Speaking on TODAY, she explained that her reaction came from a place of instinct and care.

“I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe,” she said. “I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but you never know… I wanted to make sure that she was OK.”

As the press tour continues, SZA’s message is clear: the attacks aren’t harmless and they need to stop.