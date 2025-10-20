Listen Live
Major AWS Internet Outage Disrupts Apps and Services

Early Monday morning, platforms like Snapchat, Venmo, Roblox and Reddit were among the hundreds of websites and apps affected.

Published on October 20, 2025

Starting around 3:11am Eastern Time, the internet took a whopping hit as Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a major outage that knocked out hundreds of other platforms including Alexa, Ring, Snapchat, Roblox, Facebook, Hulu and more.

AWS traced the disruption to a Domain Name System (DNS) failure in its US-EAST-1 region (Northern Virginia), which crippled the ability of many services to translate web addresses into IP addresses—basically knocking out the internet’s “phone book.” The broad impact was felt not just in consumer apps but also in government sites, banking platforms and global enterprises.

By early morning, AWS confirmed the issue had been “fully mitigated,” and most services were returning to normal, though some systems remained throttled while back-logged requests queued. Cybersecurity and infrastructure experts warn this outage underscores how reliant the world is on just a few cloud providers and how fragile that digital backbone can be.

For users, the disruption meant starting the day without access to key apps or even essential services. For businesses, it meant billing errors, failed online transactions and system hiccups. While normalcy is returning, many organizations are now conducting post-incident reviews to prevent similar wide-scale failures in the future.

