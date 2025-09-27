Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt: New Music & Diddy’s Courtroom Drama

New music from Young Thug, Doja Cat, and Ari Lennox drops, while Diddy disputes courtroom attire ahead of sentencing.

Published on September 27, 2025

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, keeping you plugged into the hottest new music and celebrity drama.

It’s New Music Friday, and the releases are coming in hot. Young Thug made his glorious return with a 20-song project titled “Ooey Scooty.” The album features a surprise collaboration with Cardi B on a track called “On the News,” where she seems to get some things off her chest about recent personal drama. In a move that signals an end to old beef, the album also features YFN Lucci, and Thug appears on Lucci’s new music as well. It’s great to see them moving on.

The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is blessing us early with her 16th studio album, “Here For It All.” The 11-song project heavily features her rumored boyfriend, Anderson .Paak. Also representing for the DMV, Ari Lennox dropped a new single, “Welcome to My House,” a smooth track she created with super-producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. While we’re celebrating new music, it’s also the 10-year anniversary of Bryson Tiller’s classic album, “Trap Soul.”

In legal news, Diddy is preparing for his sentencing on October 3rd, where he faces up to 20 years in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he’s currently in a dispute with the judge over his courtroom attire. Diddy requested to wear civilian clothing instead of the jail-issued uniform, a request the judge denied. The judge has now ordered Diddy to explain why he believes he should be exempt from the standard attire, arguing that his defense failed to provide a compelling reason for the special treatment. We will see how this unfolds as his sentencing date approaches.


