[Exclusive] Gov. Wes Moore Announces His Reelection Campaign

Governor Wes Moore announces his reelection campaign for Maryland Governor and talks Trump on the Quicksilva Morning Show.

Published on September 9, 2025

Governor Wes Moore has officially launched his reelection campaign for a second term as Maryland Governor, making it clear that his focus remains on leading the state and not a potential 2028 presidential bid.

In an exclusive interview with the Quicksilva Morning Show, Governor Moore highlighted accomplishments from his first term, including job growth, reductions in violent crime, and a balanced approach to Maryland’s $3-billion deficit. He has framed his reelection around three priorities: ending childhood poverty, boosting middle-class wealth, and making Maryland’s schools the best in the nation.

But Moore’s announcement also comes during a very public feud with President Trump, as the two have clashed repeatedly in recent months, particularly over Trump’s criticism of Baltimore’s crime rate and Moore’s decision to withhold Maryland National Guard troops from federal use without state approval. Moore fired back, calling Trump “reckless” and vowing to defend Maryland’s autonomy.

With approval ratings above 55 percent and Democrats holding firm control of state politics, Moore enters the 2026 race as a strong favorite. Still, his ongoing clashes with Trump may continue to elevate him on the national stage, even as he insists he’s staying put in Annapolis.

