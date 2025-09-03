Listen Live
Entertainment

Cardi B Beats $24 Million Lawsuit Filed by Security Guard

Cardi B scored a major win in court after being accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Published on September 3, 2025

A Los Angeles jury has found Cardi B not liable in the $24 million civil lawsuit filed by former security guard Emani Ellis.

The case stemmed from a 2018 incident outside a Beverly Hills OB-GYN clinic, during which Ellis alleged Cardi, then four months pregnant, assaulted her and scratched her face. Ellis also alleged that Cardi spat on her and called her racial slurs.

The rap star has consistently denied any physical contact with Ellis and maintained their interaction was purely verbal, sparked by privacy concerns over Ellis allegedly filming Cardi during a vulnerable moment.

The jury reached their unanimous decision in under an hour, concluding that Ellis failed to provide credible proof for claims including assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence. Key witnesses, including the OB-GYN’s reception staff, supported Cardi’s version of events and confirmed they did not observe any physical assault.

Following the verdict, Cardi B addressed reporters, once again asserting that she never physically harmed Ellis, adding that, “The next person who tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to counter-sue, and I’m gonna make you pay, because this is not OK.” The rapper went on to say, “I am not that celeb that you sue, and you think is going to settle. I’m not gonna settle. Especially when I’m super completely innocent.”

Cardi B also revealed that she had to miss her kids’ first day of school due to trial, but urged her fans to leave Ellis and her family alone on social media so she can put the situation behind her.

A reporter then asked her if she was pregnant and questioned if her ex-husband, Offset, or current lover, Stefon Diggs, was the father. Cardi threw a pen at him in response, along with a tongue lashing, telling him to act like he has manners and respect women.

Ellis and her attorney have already announced plans to appeal the verdict, saying they believe the jury’s decision does not reflect the truth of the incident.

