Gov. Wes Moore Slams Trump’s National Guard Takeover in DC
Maryland Governor Wes Moore called in to the Quicksilva Morning Show to discuss the Trump administration’s controversial decision to send 800 National Guard troops into Washington, D.C., and place the city’s police department under federal command, a move many leaders and legal experts warn could set a dangerous precedent for domestic governance.
This federal intervention, carried out under Section 740 of the Home Rule Act, allows the president to take over D.C.’s police during perceived emergencies—an authority unique to the District as it has no governor to resist the order. While the administration cites public safety concerns and rising crime, the numbers tell another story: violent crime has dropped about 26 percent over the past year.
The D.C. deployment echoes similar tactics used earlier this summer in Los Angeles, where Guard troops and Marines were sent to aid immigration enforcement, triggering legal challenges over possible Posse Comitatus Act violations. Mayor Muriel Bowser has sharply criticized the latest action in D.C. as an “authoritarian push” that undercuts home rule and community trust.
Moore’s pointed response adds to growing calls for transparency, restraint and respect for democratic boundaries, making this a must-watch segment for anyone concerned about where the line between federal security measures and local autonomy should be drawn.
