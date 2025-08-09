Listen Live
Ravens’ Jaire Alexander Gives Back With Back-to-School Bash

On Friday, the Pro Bowler Hosted a Back-to-School Bash in Waverly Through His newly Launched Jaire Alexander Foundation

Published on August 9, 2025

Fresh off the Ravens’ first preseason game Thursday night, cornerback Jaire Alexander wasted no time showing love to Baltimore.

On Friday, the Pro Bowler hosted a Back-to-School bash through his newly launched Jaire Alexander Foundation, bringing music, games, and plenty of good energy to the Weinberg Y in Waverly.

The event wasn’t just about fun, it was about setting kids up for success. Alexander and his team handed out free backpacks loaded with school supplies to dozens of local youth. The giveaway was a full-circle moment for him.

“I was 7 years old, coming to a Steve Smith football camp, and he was giving out backpacks. I wore that backpack proudly to school,” Alexander told 11 News. “So, why not be a blessing for these kids?”

More About His New Foundation

Launched earlier this year, the Jaire Alexander Foundation aims to create opportunities and resources for underserved youth, focusing on education, mentorship, and community engagement. This back-to-school event was one of the first major initiatives under the foundation’s banner, and based on the smiles in the crowd, it was a hit.

“It’s so good to feel the love and joy from the kids in the community here,” Alexander said. “Since I got here, I always wanted to make an impact. These guys are just showing me so much love, and it makes me feel good.”

For Alexander, it’s about more than football. Whether on the field locking down wide receivers or off the field giving back, he’s committed to making his presence felt in Baltimore. And if Friday’s celebration was any indication, his foundation is already scoring big in the community.

Appreciate your service, JA.

