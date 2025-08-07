Listen Live
Ravens Fans Fired Up For Preseason Kickoff Against The Colts

Published on August 7, 2025

M&T Bank Stadium
Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

The wait is over! Football is officially back in Baltimore.

Excitement is building across the city as Ravens fans prepare to pack M&T Bank Stadium Thursday night for the team’s first preseason game of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been months since the Ravens last took the field, and even though it’s just preseason, fans are ready to show out in purple and black.

Big-name players like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Roquan Smith aren’t expected to play, but that hasn’t put a damper on the mood.

While the preseason games don’t count in the standings, bragging rights are on the line, especially for fans with rivals close to home.

Fresh off an AFC North title and a deep playoff run that ended in a narrow 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Ravens fans have their sights set high this season.

Check out more from Fox Baltimore live at M&T Bank Stadium below:

