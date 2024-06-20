​​Nevada Pimp Endorses Trump: ‘Every Tip Really Matters’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

You just can’t make this stuff up.

A presidential endorsement for Donald Trump from a longtime pimp in the legal sex industry was motivated by “tips.”

MORE: Trump Campaign Marks Juneteenth By Saying That ‘Light Will Always Triumph Over Darkness’

Madam Bella Cummins, the self-described “longest-serving licensed brothel owner” in the U.S., formally announced her political support for Trump’s candidacy this week in a press release that cited the Republican candidate’s campaign promise about gratuity in the service industry – a promise experts doubt could ever be fulfilled.

“The service industry is the lifeblood of states like Nevada, and Nevada’s licensed brothels are a proud part of that sector,” Cummins said in a statement sent to NewsOne. “President Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ promise will dramatically improve the financial situation of legal brothel owners by helping us lower operational costs, increase spending power and attract and retain top talent.”

Trump vowed last weekend to “eliminate taxes on tips” in campaign speeches in Detroit.

“I will eliminate taxes on tips for restaurant workers, and hospitality workers, and anyone else relying on tips, no more taxes on tips,” Trump said.

Those words apparently helped convince Cummins to endorse Trump.

“In our line of work, as in all legitimate service industries, every tip really matters,” Cummins, 74, added. “With Trump’s promise, the financial burden on legal sex workers will diminish, so these women can keep focusing on the type of stimulus they’re best at.”

The expressed support from Cummins, whose decades-long career is firmly rooted in the sex industry, comes weeks after Trump was criminally convicted in a case that centered on allegations from a sex worker. A New York City jury on May 30 found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, a porn star, via illegal means for political purposes.

While Trump’s proposal sounds ideal, “there are at least two reasons not to take Trump’s pitch all that seriously,” HuffPost reported this week. “For starters, not even Republicans were ready to embrace the tip idea after Trump personally pitched it to them during meetings last week. The proposal would add cost and complexity to GOP tax plans for next year, when Congress will grapple with a host of expiring tax cuts for households and businesses.”

The other reason is “Trump’s own record as president,” HuffPost added in reference to a previous similar proposal that critics said would be more lucrative for business owners than employees.

That’s likely why Harvard Law School labor law professor Sharon Block told HuffPost that her “first reaction is that no one should pay any attention to this Trump proposal.”

But Madame Cummin, a former Trump caucus captain, not only paid attention to the campaign promise but also based her endorsement of him in hopes of it becoming a reality.

Trump, of course, has given Cummin and anybody paying attention plenty of reasons to suspect he is lying and has no intention of making good on any campaign promise other than one rooted in perceived revenge for losing the 2020 election.

After all, following widespread and credible reports that Trump recently called Milwaukee – where the Republican National Convention is set to be held next month – a “horrible” city, he turned around and told an audience Tuesday at a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, that “I love Milwaukee.”

This is America.

The post ​​Nevada Pimp Endorses Trump: ‘Every Tip Really Matters’ appeared first on NewsOne.

​​Nevada Pimp Endorses Trump: ‘Every Tip Really Matters’ was originally published on newsone.com