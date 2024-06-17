Gov. Wes Moore To Mass Pardon More Than 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will reportedly mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions this morning.
The governor will pardon misdemeanor charges for people who were found guilty of possessing small amounts of marijuana.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore City makes up about 25% of the convictions being pardoned. Gov. Moore told the Washington Post that criminal records have been used to prevent people from attaining employment, housing, and education.
RELATED: Maryland Votes In Favor Of Recreational Marijuana Use
NOTE: These pardons do not mean a record is clear. Expungement is still required.
Expungement laws were adjusted in 2022 to start clearing these convictions if this was the only crime charged on a person’s record.
Recreational marijuana was legalized in Maryland back in 2022.
RELATED: After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
At this time, 24 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational cannabis.
President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people in 2022 to decriminalize the drug and address racial disparities in the justice system. The president asked local officials to follow suit as several states have legalized the drug.
RELATED: Joe Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted Of Marijuana Charges
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses
-
Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop