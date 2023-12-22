Joe Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted Of Marijuana Charges

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden announced some big news Friday, he’s issuing a federal pardon to thousands of people who were convicted of use and simple possession of marijuana. Biden is also granting clemency to 11 people serving what the White House called “disproportionately long” sentences for nonviolent drug offenses. In this new push for change, Biden said his actions would help make the “promise of equal justice a reality”.

Joe Biden’s new order applies only to marijuana, which has been legalized in many states.