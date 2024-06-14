Listen Live
LL COOL J Talks New Music, Generation Gaps and More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

Published on June 14, 2024

Persia & LL COOL J At WERQ In Baltimore

Source: Airiel B. | @a.sharice_ / R1

LL COOL J is back!

The legendary rapper recently checked in with Persia Nicole to talk about the latest in his career and shared his thoughts on generation gaps inside the industry.

Check out the full interview below:

 

