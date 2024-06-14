LL COOL J Talks New Music, Generation Gaps and More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

LL COOL J is back!
The legendary rapper recently checked in with Persia Nicole to talk about the latest in his career and shared his thoughts on generation gaps inside the industry.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA….
Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With Persia Nicole! [WATCH]
Persia Nicole Sits Down With WJZ’s Stephon Dingle To Talk The Legacy Of Tupac
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop