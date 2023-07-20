Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With 92Q’s Persia Nicole! [WATCH]

Victoria Monet is in Baltimore and she’s spilling details about her career, love life, and more with 92Q’s Persia Nicole.
Of course, we were able to talk about her upcoming album and tour. Also, Victoria addressed some of the top three searches on Google that involve her name including her past relationship with Kehlani!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Watch her full interview below:
Check out the full interview with Persia Nicole below on YouTube:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
WATCH MORE INTERVIEWS WITH PERSIA NICOLE…
King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]
Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE]
Ne-Yo Shares His Thoughts On Chris Brown Being Compared To Michael Jackson
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday's Orioles Game
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He's Expecting A Child
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]