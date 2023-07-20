Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With 92Q’s Persia Nicole! [WATCH]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monet is in Baltimore and she’s spilling details about her career, love life, and more with 92Q’s Persia Nicole.

Of course, we were able to talk about her upcoming album and tour. Also, Victoria addressed some of the top three searches on Google that involve her name including her past relationship with Kehlani!

Watch her full interview below:

Check out the full interview with Persia Nicole below on YouTube:

