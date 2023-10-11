Persia Nicole Sits Down With WJZ’s Stephon Dingle To Talk The Legacy Of Tupac

A few weeks ago news broke that an arrest was made in the decades-long murder mystery of Tupac Shakur.
Our very own Persia Nicole had the opportunity to sit down and talk about the impact of his legacy on the music industry and Baltimore with WJZ’s Stephon Dingle.
RELATED: Keffe D Arrested and Indicted for Tupac Murder
Check out the video below:
Although much is still unknown about the murder of this hip-hop icon, the legacy he left behind will live on forever.
