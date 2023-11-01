Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]

Did you know Coco Jones was a barb?
The actress and singer dropped by Middays with Persia and gave us a lil rap moment featuring Nicki Minaj’s hit single, “Moment For Life.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
She also talked relationships, upcoming projects, possible acting gigs in the future, and what fans can expect on the second leg of her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour!
Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA:
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With 92Q’s Persia Nicole! [WATCH]
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]
Persia Nicole Sits Down With WJZ’s Stephon Dingle To Talk The Legacy Of Tupac
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend