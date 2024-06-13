Jeezy and Jeanie Mai Finalize Divorce

Listen Live
After a very public break up and a nasty custody battle, Jeezy and Jeanie Mai are officially divorced. According to reports, the two have settled their differences just nine months after Jeezy filed papers to end their union.

Two years of marriage and the birth of their daughter later, the former couple found themselves the subject of a slew of headlines spilling the tea on their issues ranging from accusations of domestic violence, child neglect and infidelity.

Related Stories

Mai accused Jeezy of violating the terms of their prenuptial agreement by being unfaithful, after he petitioned the court for joint legal and physical custody rights of Monaco. Mai also made claims of child neglect, due to Jeezy allegedly having guns easily accessible to their young child. She accused him of holding her against her will and having explosive outbursts and a drinking problem.

Jeezy made multiple statements denying Mai’s claims saying in one, “Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100%.

In another statement, Jeezy called the allegations false and “deeply disturbing”.

“This malicious intent to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.” 

In an effort to maintain privacy, a Fulton County court has sealed the documents detailing the specific terms of the divorce settlement and custody agreement.

