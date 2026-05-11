Maryland To Pause EBT Transactions During Upcoming System Transition

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Maryland residents who receive food assistance or cash benefits through EBT should prepare for major system upgrades later this month and new chip-enabled cards arriving this summer. The Maryland Department of Human Services announced it is transitioning to a new EBT card vendor, Fidelity Information Services (FIS), in an effort to improve security and make benefits easier to manage. As part of the change, the current ConnectEBT website and mobile app will be replaced with a new platform called ebtEdge. Officials say the updated cards will include EMV chip and tap technology, similar to modern debit and credit cards, making it harder for scammers and thieves to steal card information.

The transition will temporarily affect how cardholders access and manage their benefits. Love B'more? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, May 15, users will no longer be able to change their PINs or lock their cards. Those features are expected to return by noon on Sunday, May 17. In addition, cardholders will not be able to use their EBT cards for purchases or ATM withdrawals from midnight until noon on Sunday, May 17. State officials are encouraging residents to buy groceries and withdraw any needed cash before the downtime begins. May 16 will also mark the final day users can access the ConnectEBT website or app. Starting Monday, May 18, recipients will need to create a new account through the ebtEdge Cardholder Portal or download the ebtEdge mobile app to manage their benefits moving forward.