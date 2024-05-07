Police Investigating Shooting Outside Drake’s Home

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Law enforcement authorities are reportedly investigating a shooting that happened outside of Drake’s Toronto home.

According to Toronto’s City News, Paramedics were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. One man was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have confirmed that the man was not Drake.

Police also revealed that a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no descriptions of the individual or vehicle or available at this time.

This is a developing story.