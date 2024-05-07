Listen Live
Entertainment

Police Investigating Shooting Outside Drake’s Home

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Law enforcement authorities are reportedly investigating a shooting that happened outside of Drake’s Toronto home.

According to Toronto’s City News, Paramedics were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. One man was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have confirmed that the man was not Drake.

Police also revealed that a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no descriptions of the individual or vehicle or available at this time.

This is a developing story.

 

RELATED TAGS

92Q baltimore chey parker drake Kendrick Lamar police investigation quicksilva rap beef shooting Toronto home

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close