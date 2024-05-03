Listen Live
Entertainment

UMG and Tik Tok Reach Agreement on Music Licensing

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

After an intense standoff, Universal Music Group (UMG) and Tik Tok entered into an agreement to restore music from UMG artists on the social media app.

Earlier this year, UMG pulled its catalog from Tik Tok after new contract negotiations fell through with UMG accusing Tik Tok of not adequately compensating artists or protecting them from artificial intelligence. In response, Tik Tok accused UMG of putting their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.

Related Stories

However, in this new turn of events, the two companies have agreed to collaborate and create better monetization opportunities and AI protections.

According to Tik Tok’s CEO, the app is “committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect, and engage with the Tik Tok community.”

UMG’s chairman-CEO expressed that he was pleased with the agreement and that it “marks another significant step we’ve taken to guide the industry’s evolution towards a future where human artistry must be respected, artists and songwriters are treated fairly, and their fans are provided with platforms that better prioritize safety integrity.”

Artists signed to UMG include SZA, Ariana Grande, Drake, Alicia Keys, Adele, and The Weeknd.

 

RELATED TAGS

92Q Adele agreement App baltimore chey parker Contract drake music licensing quicksilva show SZA Tik Tok UMG

More from 92 Q
Trending
16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close