UMG and Tik Tok Reach Agreement on Music Licensing

After an intense standoff, Universal Music Group (UMG) and Tik Tok entered into an agreement to restore music from UMG artists on the social media app.

Earlier this year, UMG pulled its catalog from Tik Tok after new contract negotiations fell through with UMG accusing Tik Tok of not adequately compensating artists or protecting them from artificial intelligence. In response, Tik Tok accused UMG of putting their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.

However, in this new turn of events, the two companies have agreed to collaborate and create better monetization opportunities and AI protections.

According to Tik Tok’s CEO, the app is “committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect, and engage with the Tik Tok community.”

UMG’s chairman-CEO expressed that he was pleased with the agreement and that it “marks another significant step we’ve taken to guide the industry’s evolution towards a future where human artistry must be respected, artists and songwriters are treated fairly, and their fans are provided with platforms that better prioritize safety integrity.”

Artists signed to UMG include SZA, Ariana Grande, Drake, Alicia Keys, Adele, and The Weeknd.