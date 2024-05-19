Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Disgraced mogul says he was "f*cked up," accepts full responsibility for March 2016 attack.

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting (or, at least, in serious PR mode) after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked over the weekend.

This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November.

Related Stories

That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.

That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”

It is worth noting that Diddy’s apology comes just one day after the Los Angeles County DA’s office released a statement, saying that he cannot be charged for the incident due to expired statute of limitations.

So…take that how you want to, folks.

RELATED: 

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close