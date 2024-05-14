Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

Whoever though Kendrick Lamar couldn’t make a hit song is likely eating their words right now, as his catchy diss record aimed at fellow rapper Drake has officially hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Produced by DJ Mustard, “Not Like Us,” is one of Kendrick’s response records to Drake’s “Family Matters,” which debuted at number seven but still falls a spot behind Future’s and Metro’s collaboration “Like That,” also featuring Kendrick.
However, it’s safe to assume that we’ll continue to see Drake on the charts, considering his recent story posts on Instagram teasing new music for the summer.
Kendrick has yet to respond publicly to Drake’s latest diss song, “The Heart Part 6.”
