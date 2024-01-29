Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj made good on her promise over the weekend and released Big Foot, an official diss record aimed at fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Before the release, Nicki dropped a few images for the new song, which depict a “big foot” monster wreaking havoc on her imaginary #GagCity where her loyal Barbs reside, seemingly in a Godzilla-like way.

After Megan Thee Stallion released her song, Hiss, referencing Nicki Minaj’s husband with her “Megan’s Law” bar, Nicki went on a violent social media rampage bashing the rapper for hours on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram Live.

In Big Foot, Nicki accuses Megan of lying on her dead mother and having sex with her best friend’s man. She even questions why Megan doesn’t have any scars, if she really got shot, and alludes to Megan allegedly having sex with a minor, as well as getting lipo and a nose job.

At the end of the song, Nicki speaks on the situation and says there will be a second installment to the diss song if Megan doesn’t apologize for lying on her dead mother within 24 hours, threatening that she will expose all that Megan has allegedly lied about over the course of her career.

Check out the full song below: