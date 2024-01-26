Nicki Minaj Fires Shots at Megan Thee Stallion in New Diss Song

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the the rap girlies are fighting again.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion released a new record called, Hiss, and she’s not keeping it cute when it comes to her haters and people who she feels betrayed her. After the song dropped, many fans seem to think she’s talking specifically about Tory Lanez, Pardi, and maybe even Nicki Minaj. Check out a snippet of the song and the lyrics below:

However, the Queen of Rap allegedly seems to be upset about one bar the hot girl president spit about Megan’s law, which requires the release of relevant information to protect the public from sexually violent offenders.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” raps Megan. She continues in the song and says, “Bitch, you a p***y, never finna check me. Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.”

According to reports, Nicki Minaj thinks that line was for her and her husband Kenneth Petty, who is required to register as a sex offender in the state in which he resides. Back in June of 2023, news when viral that neighbors in Nicki’s Hidden Hills neighborhood started a petition to push Nicki and her husband out of the community, due to him being a sex offender. However, it was later reported that the petition appeared to be a hoax concocted by Cardi B fans.

In response to Megan’s new record, Nicki previewed her own diss track:

Nicki hasn’t dropped the full song yet, but the Barbs are begging for the official version. Megan Thee Stallion addressed the situation on The Breakfast Club Morning Show:

Things have been tense between Nicki and Megan for years now ever since Megan collaborated with Cardi B on WAP, and then later on Bongos. But Nicki also accused Megan of encouraging her to drink and to have an abortion when she was trying to conceive her son, which Megan said is a lie.