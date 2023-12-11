Cardi B Confirms Split from Offset

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Cardi B says she’s ready for a fresh new start in 2024, and it looks like that “start” won’t include her husband Offset.

Cardi recently hopped on Instagram Live to tell her fans the news saying, “… I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” The star goes on to say that she’s been single for a while now and that she’s “curious for a new life, a new beginning.”

The couple sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on Instagram, and Cardi posted a cryptic message on her story saying, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and split in 2018 after Offset’s extramarital affairs were made public. The two decided to work things out in 2019, but Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, only to call it off months later. The soon-to-be-exes share two children together, Kulture, 5 and Wave, 2. Offset has three other children from previous relationships.