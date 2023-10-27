Dwight Howard Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard is denying all sexual assault allegations from a Georgia man who has filed a lawsuit against him.

According to reports, the accusations stem from an alleged incident that happened back in July of 2021 with a man named Stephen Harper, who Dwight met on Instagram. In his lawsuit, Stephen accuses Dwight of assault and battery, as well as false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

However, the former basketball player maintains his innocence, claiming that the relationship between him and Stephen was consensual. According to Dwight’s lawyer:

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law. The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth….despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Stephen is also claiming that Dwight performed oral sex on him against his will and forced him to engage in a threesome with a transgender woman. Stephen expressed feeling “extremely violated and humiliated” after the encounter, and Dwight told him he couldn’t leave unless the third party, known as “Kitty” drove him home, hence the false imprisonment accusation.